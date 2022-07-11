1 arrested as Smith County officials crack down on unpermitted mass gatherings following June trail ride shooting

After the trail ride shooting roughly two weeks ago, investigators responded to an unpermitted large horse-racing event Saturday.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County officials arrested a man this weekend after announcing their intention to increase enforcement on unpermitted large events after a shooting at a trail ride in June.

On June 26, officials responded to the shooting in the 18000 block of FM 2767 in eastern Smith County at around 12:35 a.m., leaving five people shot, including a 13-year-old, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said.

Four people were released from the hospital soon after and a 30-year-old man, who was shot in the face, is now out of ICU, Smith said.

Those event organizers, Unified Elite Riderz, did not have permission to use the property, which was described as a large pasture. Smith said he expects arrests will be made in connection with that shooting.

On July 1, Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin and Smith shared numerous issues regarding trail rides, concerts and horse riding within Smith County during a news conference, and how law enforcement would crack down on permitting.

Ultimately, Renault Kay, who investigators say organized an unpermitted large horse-racing event, was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and promoting a mass gathering without a permit.

The sheriff's office said a call came in about reckless driving in the 13600 block of Smith County Road 3104, the area of L&K Downs, a known local horse racing track. When Smith County deputies arrived, a woman was seen collecting admission fees into the event. She was asked by deputies to speak to someone in charge, and she said she would call Kay.

A short time later, a dark Ford F-150 that officials say Kay was driving toward the front gate drove by.

Kay told deputies he was the property owner and promoter of the event, which he claimed was supposed to be small with about 200 attendees viewing "practice" horse watching, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators determined that Kay had not obtained a mass gathering permit, according to the sheriff's office said.

Deputies, Joplin and an assistant fire marshal tried to stop Kay who was driving at an increasing speed toward the northwest portion of his property near the horse racing track. Kay said he was evading arrest because he had someone in his car that had outstanding warrants, the sheriff's office said.