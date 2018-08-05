Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 28-year-old Frederick Thomas was shot Monday morning inside a home on Farm to Market Road 2683.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities were sent out to the home, belonging to 40-year-old Prentiss Earl Smith II, for a welfare check and possible ambulance call.

When officers arrived, they found Thomas inside the house with gunshot wounds.

Thomas was flown to a hospital in Shreveport, where he remains in critical condition.

Officers arrested Smith for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and he remains in jail on bonds totaling $175,000.

