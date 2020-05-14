TYLER, Texas — One person is behind bars for allegedly setting a house on fire Tuesday evening in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Fire Department, firefighters responded to a structure fire around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, at 1508 Everglades Drive.

Crews reported light smoke and extinguished the fire shortly after arrival. A mother and her teenage son able to escape without injury.

The fire investigator on scene determined that the fire was suspicious in nature and had arson investigators from the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office respond to the scene to investigate.

After completing the investigation and speaking to witnesses officials say they determined arson had been committed and an arrest warrant was obtained for David Anthony Sewejkis, who also lived at the residence.

Sewejkis was taken into custody by the Texas Department of Public Safety and was booked into the Clay County Jail sometime between 9 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., on Tuesday evening. He will remain there until he's brought back to Smith County.