LONGVIEW, Texas — A homeless man has been charged with arson after a house fire on Alpine Road in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1600 Alpine Road around 6:15 p.m.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire conditions and believed a victim was still inside. The person believed to be inside the home was actually in the detached garage.

This person, who has been identified as Robert Cody Haats, 32, was later arrested on an arson charge and booked into the Gregg County Jail with help from the police, the fire department said.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the house was vacant, and fire officials were told Haats is homeless and not supposed to be inside the residence.