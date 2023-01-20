1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting in Deep East Texas

DIBOLL, Texas — One person has been charged in connection with a shooting that left one person dead in Diboll Friday morning.
According to the Diboll Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of the Lynn Street around 8:20 a.m.
The victim died from their injuries at the scene, and a suspect was taken into custody about 25 minutes later, police said.
The names of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time as all family members have not yet been notified.