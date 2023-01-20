1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting in Deep East Texas

The victim died from their injuries at the scene, and a suspect was taken into custody about 25 minutes later, police said.

DIBOLL, Texas — One person has been charged in connection with a shooting that left one person dead in Diboll Friday morning.

According to the Diboll Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of the Lynn Street around 8:20 a.m.

