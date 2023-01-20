x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting in Deep East Texas

The victim died from their injuries at the scene, and a suspect was taken into custody about 25 minutes later, police said.

More Videos

DIBOLL, Texas — One person has been charged in connection with a shooting that left one person dead in Diboll Friday morning. 

According to the Diboll Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of the Lynn Street around 8:20 a.m.

The victim died from their injuries at the scene, and a suspect was taken into custody about 25 minutes later, police said.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time as all family members have not yet been notified.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out