1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting in Marshall

Johnthan Antione Reeves, 28, charged with Murder.

MARSHALL, Texas — On Thursday around 1:40 p.m., Marshall Police received a 911 call in the 2100 block of Randolph Street from a man who said he had been shot.

Police found Adrian Rashad Ward, 34, suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Marshall Police detectives conducted an investigation which led to the arrest later that day of Johnthan Antione Reeves, 28, with the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Reeves charges have since been upgraded to Murder.