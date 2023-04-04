1 arrested, 1 dead after shooting in Longview

Information gathered at the scene led officials to arrest Shannon Marshall, 22, of Longview. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail for murder.

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting in Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, on Monday, around 11:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of Mobberly Ave. and Young St. regrading a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found Derrick Spearman, 44, with multiple gunshot wounds. Spearman was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

