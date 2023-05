Police say due to the involvement of a juvenile suspect, only limited details can be released.

LUFKIN, Texas — One person is dead and a juvenile is in custody following a Monday night shooting in Lufkin.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m., at the Sunrise Landing II apartment complex in the 1200 block of E. Denman Ave.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say due to the involvement of a juvenile suspect, only limited details can be released.