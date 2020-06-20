UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another has been arrested following an overnight shooting in Upshur County.

According go the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, around 12:15 a.m., officials responded to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 154, just east of Gilmer.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim lying in the driveway of the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest. The suspected shooter was still at the home and was taken into custody.

The victim, identified as Michael Jermaine Odom, 29, of Longview, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was booked into the Upshur County Jail and is awaiting arraignment for the charge of murder