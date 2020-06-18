One person is dead following a shooting Thursday morning in Upshur County.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting around 7:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Private Road 3051 in the Rhonesboro area.

Upon arrival, deputies were told by witnesses that a person had been shot and was being transported by a private vehicle to a hospital in Quitman. Witnesses also told deputies that the gunman had also left the location.

Authorities say the suspect was later located at a residence in the 300 block of Private Road 4351 and was taken into custody.

The victim was identified as Michial Clint Moses and was pronounced dead at the hospital by Wood County JP Tony Gilbreath.

The suspect, who is identified as 36-year-old Matthew Harris, is currently in the Upshur County Jail charged with murder. His bond has been set at $500,000.