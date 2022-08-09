1 dead, 1 injured in East Texas head-on crash

The crash remains under investigation.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a head-on collision in Henderson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 315, just south of Chandler.

The preliminary investigation revealed a car, driven by Tammy Hamilton, 56, of Chandler, was traveling north on FM 315. At the same time, an SUV, driven by Tausha Redic, 53, of LaRue, was traveling south.