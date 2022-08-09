1 dead, 1 injured in East Texas head-on crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a head-on collision in Henderson County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 315, just south of Chandler.
The preliminary investigation revealed a car, driven by Tammy Hamilton, 56, of Chandler, was traveling north on FM 315. At the same time, an SUV, driven by Tausha Redic, 53, of LaRue, was traveling south.
DPS says, for an unknown reason, the car crossed over into the southbound lane and struck the SUV head-on.
Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene. Redic was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.