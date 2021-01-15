1 dead, 1 in custody following deputy-involved shooting in Cherokee County

The investigation is ongoing.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another is in custody following a deputy-involved shooting on Thursday.

While on patrol, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says deputies encountered a vehicle on a property located off of Count Road 1111. The property was on extra patrol for reoccurring burglaries.

The CCSO says deputies attempted to make contact with the individuals on the property, and "an incident" occurred leaving one suspect deceased and another in custody. The deputies involved were not injured.

The deceased suspect has been identified as Justin Pegues, 26, of Jacksonville. The individual in custody is identified as Anthony Brooks, 35, of Rusk.

Brooks was booked into the Cherokee County Jail for the charge of criminal trespass.

Both deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice in this type of situation. The Texas Rangers have been brought in to lead the investigation at this time.

