1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Highway 31 West in Tyler

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a crash on Highway 31 West in Tyler.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Det. Andy Erbaugh, the crash occurred early Friday morning in the 5400 block of Highway 31 W (Chandler Highway).

Det. Erbaugh tells CBS19 the vehicle involved rolled and one person was ejected. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another occupant was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

