1 killed, 1 injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a Friday afternoon crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 7, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on FM 850, just east of Tyler.

DPS reports a car, driven by Ronald J. Williams, 62, of Overton, was traveling west on FM 850. The vehicle drifted off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Williams was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Velva V. Arnold, 50, of, also of Overton, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.