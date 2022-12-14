1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Smith County

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital.

TYLER, Texas — One person is dead after crashing into a tree in Smith County Wednesday morning.

According to Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the pin-in wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the 14800 block of County Road 384 (Old Longview Road). Sgt. Christian says the driver crashed into a tree.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells CBS19 one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital.