1 dead, 1 injured following 2-vehicle crash in Van Zandt County

The crash remains under investigation.

CANTON, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash near Canton.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Saturday, Jan. 21, around 6:50 p.m., troopers responded to the wreck on SH 243, just west of Canton.

DPS reports a pickup truck, driven by Jose E. Rincon Juarez, 47, of Kaufman, was traveling west on SH 243. At the same time, a car, driven by Jennifer L. Johnson , 42, of Canton, was facing north attempting to turn east onto SH 243 from CR 2501.

Officials say Johnson made a wide right turn entering the westbound lane of travel, overcorrected back into the eastbound lane at the same time the truck was attempting to avoid he car.

The truck collided with the car and both vehicles came to a stop just south of SH 243.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in her vehicle, identified as Albert McBride, 44, of Canton, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No occupants of the truck were injured.