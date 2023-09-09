Motorcyclist dead following wreck on State Highway 155 and County Road 196 in Smith County

CBS19 will continue covering this story once more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One driver is dead following a wreck that occurred on State Highway 155 and County Road 196 in Smith County.

The wreck occurred at midnight on Saturday just south of Winona.

DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the wreck.

Following the preliminary investigation, vehicle one was traveling west on CR 196 and the motorcycle was traveling south on SH 155.

Vehicle one proceeded to collide with the motorcyclist at the intersection. This led to the motorcycle hitting another stopped vehicle at CR 196 after the initial collision.

The motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

There is no information on the identities of the individuals involved in the wreck.