1 dead, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-20 in Harrison Co.

The investigation is ongoing.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Preliminary investigation indicates a pickup was traveling westbound on Interstate 20, about two miles east of Longview.

DPS says traffic ahead had come to a stop due to road construction. the driver of the pickup, identified as Angienecka Harris, 30, of Marshall, failed to control its speed and ran into the rear of semi, driven by Shannon Donaldson, 48, Opp, AL.

Harris was pronounced dead the scene, while Donaldson was treated and released.