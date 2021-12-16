1 dead, 1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle wreck just west of Tyler

The investigation is ongoing.

TYLER, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Smith County.

According go the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers responded to the scene of the wreck on Highway 64 W., about five miles west of Tyler.

The preliminary crash report indicates an SUV, driven by Dennis Criner, 54, of Tyler, was traveling east on SH 64 West while a towncar, driven by Daniel Juarez, 39, of Chandler, was traveling west on the same roadway.

Officials say Juarez was traveling at an unsafe speed, lost control on the wet roadway and crossed into the eastbound lane where it was struck by Criner's SUV.

Criner was pronounced dead at the scene and Juarez was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.