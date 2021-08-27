DPS: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wood County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday in Wood County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to wreck on SH-11, just east of Winnsboro.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a pickup, identified as Sandi Schiler, 43, of Whitewright, was traveling east on SH-11 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the center stripe and struck an SUV, driven by Catherine Anderson, 32, of Winnsboro, that was traveling west on the same roadway.

Schiler was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to a Winnsboro funeral home.

Anderson was taken to a Tyler hospital and is stable.