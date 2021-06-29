1 dead, 1 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a Monday afternoon crash in Smith County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 11:45 a.m., troopers were called to a two-vehicle wreck on SH-110, just northwest of Tyler.
The investigator's preliminary report indicates the hatchback, identified as Christina Michelle Saenz, 44, of Tyler, was traveling southbound on SH-110 while the driver of a minivan was traveling northbound on the same road.
DPS says Saenz turned east, directly into the path of the Tvan and was struck.
Saenz was taken to a Tyler hospital where she later died.
The driver of the van was identified as David McDonald, 85, of Hideaway. McDonald was taken to local hospital and is stable.
The crash remains under investigation.