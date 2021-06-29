1 dead, 1 injured in Smith County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a Monday afternoon crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 11:45 a.m., troopers were called to a two-vehicle wreck on SH-110, just northwest of Tyler.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the hatchback, identified as Christina Michelle Saenz, 44, of Tyler, was traveling southbound on SH-110 while the driver of a minivan was traveling northbound on the same road.

DPS says Saenz turned east, directly into the path of the Tvan and was struck.

Saenz was taken to a Tyler hospital where she later died.

The driver of the van was identified as David McDonald, 85, of Hideaway. McDonald was taken to local hospital and is stable.