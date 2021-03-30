x
1 dead, 1 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a Friday night crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9:10 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US-69, approximately two miles south of Lindale.  

The investigators' preliminary report indicates the driver of a car, identified as Israel Soto, 58, of Tyler, was traveling south on US 69 and made an unsafe left turn directly in the path of a northbound SUV, driven by Deena Turvaville, 58, of Lindale.

Soto was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Tyler funeral home.

The crash remains under investigation.

