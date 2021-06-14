1 dead, 1 injured in East Texas wrong-way crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another has bee hospitalized following a wrong-way crash in Panola County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Friday, June 11, around 7:30 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 2517, just south of Carthage.
The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a Chevrolet pickup was traveling west on FM 2517 when they traveled into the oncoming lane of traffic an hit a Volvo puling a trailer head-on.
The driver of the pickup was identified as Larry D. Bellamy, 58, of Carthage. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a local funeral home.
The driver of the Volvo was identified as Arthur Carl Collier, 67, of Deberry. Collier was taken to an area hospital and is stable.
The crash remains under investigation.