1 dead, 1 injured in East Texas wrong-way crash

The crash remains under investigation.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another has bee hospitalized following a wrong-way crash in Panola County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Friday, June 11, around 7:30 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 2517, just south of Carthage.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a Chevrolet pickup was traveling west on FM 2517 when they traveled into the oncoming lane of traffic an hit a Volvo puling a trailer head-on.

The driver of the pickup was identified as Larry D. Bellamy, 58, of Carthage. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a local funeral home.

The driver of the Volvo was identified as Arthur Carl Collier, 67, of Deberry. Collier was taken to an area hospital and is stable.