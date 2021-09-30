1 dead, 1 injured in fiery East Texas crash

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — On person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash in Rains County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6:15 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on Farm-to-Market Road 514, just west of Yantis.
The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a car, identified as Christopher Robinson, 37, of Como, was traveling west on FM 514 in a left-hand curve. DPS says the vehicle went off the roadway to the right where it struck a tree before overturning and catching fire.
Officials say Robinson was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced at the scene. His body was taken to an area funeral home. A partially-ejected passenger, identified as Charlie Williams, 35, of Sulphur Springs, was pulled from the wreckage by a witness at the scene. Williams was taken to a Tyler hospital and is in serious condition.