1 dead, 1 injured in fiery East Texas crash

The crash remains under investigation.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — On person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash in Rains County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6:15 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on Farm-to-Market Road 514, just west of Yantis.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a car, identified as Christopher Robinson, 37, of Como, was traveling west on FM 514 in a left-hand curve. DPS says the vehicle went off the roadway to the right where it struck a tree before overturning and catching fire.