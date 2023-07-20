1 dead, firefighter injured in Longview structure fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person is dead and a firefighter was injured following a structure fire in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, on Thursday morning, around 3:50 a.m., crews responded to a fire in the Spring Hill Mobile Home Park, located at 4000 Burks Rd., on reports of a residential fire with a person trapped inside.

The LFD says when crews arrived on scene, they found a mobile home with fire coming from the front of the residence.

"The first arriving crew attempted to make entry to perform a victim rescue but was unable to advance into the structure due to the intense fire conditions," the LFD said. "Once the fire was under control crews located the deceased victim in a back bedroom. A second occupant was able to escape without injury. "

Officials say a 46-year-old fire captain suffered burns while trying to rescue the victim who died and was taken to a hospital for treatment.