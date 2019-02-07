RUSK COUNTY, Texas —

One person is dead and another is being treated at a local hospital following a Monday night crash in Rusk County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 11:35 p.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 95, about six miles north of Mt. Enterprise.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver of a car, identified as Johnny Ray Taylor Jr., 24, of Mt. Enterprise, was traveling northwest on FM 95 in a slight left curve while approaching a hilltop when the vehicle veered off of the roadway.

The vehicle drove through the grass before vaulting and hitting a large tree on the driver's side.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Jackie Risinger and his body was taken to Crawford Crim Funeral Home in Henderson.

An unrestrained 15-year-old female passenger was taken to a Tyler hospital in serious condition.

The crash is under investigation.