SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another is being treated at a local hospital following a Sunday morning shooting in Smith County.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, around 1:25 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of County Road 328 West in Tyler.

When officials arrived on scene, they discovered a man, identified as Luis Rene Murrufo, 36, of Tyler, dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Murrufo was found inside a vehicle parked in the yard of a residence. His body was taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler for autopsy.

A separate individual, who has not been identified pending further investigation, was located at the residence with a gunshot wound, as well, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second person's injuries were non-life threatening according to the SCSO.

After a search warrant was granted, authorities began processing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update this article as more information is released.