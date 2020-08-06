One man has died and another is hospitalized following a stabbing incident in Palestine early Sunday morning.

According to the Palestine Police Department, just after midnight, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ferguson Road in reference to an assault.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Jose Vigil-Limon, 47, of Palestine. He had severe lacerations to his face and hands.

Officers then located Jesus Vigil-Limon, 51, of Palestine, lying on the ground outside of the residence. Jesus was found to also have severe lacerations to his head and body.

Jesus was pronounced deceased at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace James Todd. Jose was later transported to a local hospital via helicopter for further treatment.

Jose told officers that he had been attacked by an individual he identified as Richard Quinones, 50, of Palestine. Jose and other witnesses on scene stated that Quinones had fled the scene in a white passenger car. Witnesses stated that Quinones knew the victims.

Around 1:20 a.m., Anderson County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a stalled vehicle in the roadway on FM 2419 near Highway 287, outside of the city limits. Quinones was initially taken into custody for an outstanding parole violation warrant.

Detectives then obtained arrest warrants for Quinones for the charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Quinones was booked into the Anderson County Jail without further incident. His bond has not yet been set.

Jose Vigil-Limon is still in serious condition but is expected to survive.

The investigation remains ongoing.