1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana head-on collision

TEXARKANA, Texas — A woman is dead following a Tuesday morning crash in Texarkana.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the crash occurred in the 4500 block of Summerhill Road.

The woman was pronounced dead an the driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s still very early in the investigation, but it appears that the woman's northbound vehicle crossed into the path of the man's southbound truck and they struck head on.