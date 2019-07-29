WOOD COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another is being treated at a local hospital following a Sunday night crash in Wood County.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, around 9:35 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on SH 154, about five miles northwest of Quitman.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver of a pickup truck, identified as Brett Alan Kennemer, 31, of Quitman, was traveling southwest on SH 154 when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the roadway to the right.

DPS says Kennemer over-corrected to the left, causing the truck to travel across the roadway and into a ditch.

The truck then rolled several times, ejecting Kennemer, who was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Quitman funeral home.

A passenger, identified as Christian Diane Marshall, 22, of Weatherford, was taken to a Tyler hospital where she is stable.

The crash remains under investigation.

