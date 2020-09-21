1 dead, 2 in critical condition following crash on US 175 in Cherokee County

The crash occurred on US 175, west of Jacksonville, around 11:10 p.m.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Jacksonville man was killed in a crash Sunday night in Cherokee County.

According to Texas DPS, the two vehicle crash occurred on US 175, west of Jacksonville, around 11:10 p.m.

The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2008 Chrysler 300, Uriel Rangel, 25, of Jacksonville was traveling west on US 175 and struck the back of a 2011 Audi A5 driven by Javier Corona, 33, of Jacksonville. Corona had slowed on US 175 to turn into a private drive.

The collision caused the Audi to hit a power pole and a structure before coming to a final rest in a field.

Rangel was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to East Texas Mortuary in Tyler. Two passengers, Jaden Portillo,18 and Daniel Cruz, 32, both of Jacksonville, were transported to UT-Health in Tyler in critical condition.

Corona did not require medical transport from the scene.