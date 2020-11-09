1 dead, 2 injured after motorcycles hit truck in Smith County

The crash remains under investigation.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist was killed and two more people were injured following a three-vehicle crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on Farm-to-Market Road 850, just east of Chapel Hill.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a pickup, identified as Dean Richard Anderson, 58, of Tyler, was traveling eastbound on FM 850 and attempted to turn left into a private drive. At the same time, two motorcycles were also traveling east and attempting to pass (in a legal passing zone) the truck on the left. Both motorcycles struck the truck.

One motorcyclist was identified as Allen Scott Carter, 35, of Tyler, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to a Tyler funeral home. The other was identified as Jessica Micheal Carter, 35, of Tyler. She is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Anderson was taken to a local medical center where he was treated and released.