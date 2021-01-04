ETBU student killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash near Hallsville

The crash remains under investigation.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured following a Tuesday afternoon three-vehicle crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:15 .m., troopers responded to a crash on US 80, just east of Hallsville.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a Mercedes was traveling east on US 80 and struck the rear end of an eastbound Kia that was stopped to turn left into a private drive. The impact caused the Kia to travel into westbound lane where it was struck by a Ford SUV.

The driver of the Mercedes was identified as Jared David Stevens, 43, of Marshall. Stevens was taken to a Longview hospital and is stable.

The driver of the Kia was identified as Devon Tariq Stanfield, 23, of Pflugerville. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to a Longview funeral home. Stanfield was a student at East Texas Baptist University.

The school released the following statement:

"It is with great sorrow we share the heartbreaking news that we have lost a dearly loved East Texas Baptist University student. Devin Stanfield went to be with the Lord after a vehicular accident that occurred off-campus last night, Tuesday, March 30.

Devin was a senior kinesiology wellness-management major and psychology minor who was set to graduate in just a few weeks.

Please join the ETBU Family in fervent prayer for Devin's family, friends, classmates, faculty, and staff as they process this heartbreaking news.

Our campus community relies on faith in God and hope in Jesus to carry us through this difficult time."