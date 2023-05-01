DPS identifies man killed, others injured in Smith County crash involving multiple 18-wheelers

The crash remains under investigation.

TYLER, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, trooper responded to I-20, just west of Lindale, on reports of a wreck.

The preliminary investigation indicates three semis and a passenger vehicle were traveling west on I-20. One of the 18-wheelers collided with the rear of the other two truck-tractors and the vehicle.

DPS reports the driver of the semi that collided with the other vehicles was identified as Otabek T. Mamadaliev, 50, of Newburgh, New York. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Another 18-wheeler driver, identified as Randy J. Rankins, 54, of Statesville, North Carolina, was taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment.

The driver of the passenger car, identified as Beth F. Knox, 56, of Lindale, was also treated at a nearby medical center.

The driver of the third semi, identified as Jared L. Williams, 60k, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was not injured.