1 dead, 2 injured in major crash near Longview

The investigation is ongoing.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured following a four-vehicle crash in Gregg County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, April 30, at the intersection of FM 1844 and Spur 503, about two miles north of Longview.

The preliminary investigation indicates a Mazda 6, driven by Tucker Miles, 27 of Sulphur Springs, was traveling east on FM 1844. At the same time, a Jeep Wrangler, driven by General L. Edwards, 54, of Kilgore, was traveling south on Spur 502.

DPS says the Mazda and Jeep collided with each other at the intersection. After the crash, the Mazda and Jeep crashed into a Honda Fit, driven by Isiah Rodgers, 22, of Longview, and a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Kauhi Adcock, 55, of Longview, which were both stopped at the traffic light at the intersection.

Miles was taken to a Tyler hospital where he later died.

Edwards was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

A passenger with Rodgers, identified as Timeka Thomas, 53, of Longview, was treated at a Longview hospital. She has since been released.

Adcock and Rodgers were not injured.