1 killed, 2 injured in Bowie County crash

The crash is under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEKALB, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Friday, May 12, around 10 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on US Highway 82, just east of DeKalb.

According to DPS, a Dodge Ram, driven by Robert H. Maxwell, 70, of Texarkana, was traveling west on Hwy. 82. At the same time, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Linda P. Higgins, 71, of DeKalb, was traveling east on Hwy. 82. Troopers says Higgins'' truck entered the westbound lane and struck Maxwell's vehicle.

Linda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert and his passenger, Sherrie B. Maxwell, 68, of Texarkana, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.