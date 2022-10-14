1 killed, 2 injured in Panola County crash

The investigation is ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Carthage.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on US 59, just south of Carthage in Panola County.

DPS reports a Chevrolet truck, driven by James B. Peloquin, 44, of DeBerry, was traveling west on CR 305. At the same time, a Ford truck, driven by Ronald C. Hudman, 55, of Seabrook, was traveling north on US 59. Officials say Peloquin failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign, drove onto US 50 and struck Hudman's truck.

Peloquin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ronald Hudman, and his passenger, Annette Hudman, 63, also of Seabrook, were taken to a Longview hospital to be treated for their injuries.