1 dead, 2 injured in Harrison County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more suffered injuries following a Sunday afternoon two-vehicle crash in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 1:20 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 80, about two miles east of Marshall.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, identified as Gilford Leon Nugent III, 40, of Marshall, was traveling west on U.S. 80 when, for an unknown reason, he crossed over the center stripe in a curve and struck a eastbound 2006 Chevrolet Silverado towing a travel trailer.

Nugent was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a local funeral home.

The driver of the the other truck was identified as Scott Allan Roode, 33, of Wichita, Kansas. Roode and his passenger, Trissta Leeann Hepting, 31, also of Wichita, were taken to a Marshall hospital and are stable.