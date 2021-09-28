1 dead, 2 injured in Nacogdoches drive-by shooting

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 12:45 a.m. in the the 1400 block of Dolph St.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in Nacogdoches.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 12:45 a.m. in the the 1400 block of Dolph St.

Officers arrived and found three people had been shot. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two more people were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers learned the gunfire came from a passing vehicle and they are working to locate a vehicle and suspect(s).

Dolph St. is closed at this time.