1 dead, 2 injured in Rusk County shooting

CBS19 will update this article as more information is released.

NEW LONDON, Texas — One person is dead and two people have been hospitalized following a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, around 2:35 a.m., deputies responded to a home in located at 10780 Main Street in New London in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, deputies found three gunshot victims in the residence. Two men were flown to a Tyler hospital while a woman was taken by ambulance.

The preliminary investigation revealed an armed man entered the residence without consent and woke up the man who lives at the address.

"Words were exchanged between two males and both males began shooting at one another," the RCSO said in a statement. "Several rounds were exchanged which ended with both males being struck by bullets several times and the female was struck as well."

Officials say the man that broke into the home died from his injuries.