1 dead, 2 injured in Wood County head-on crash

The crash remain under investigation.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more have been injured following a two-vehicle crash in Wood County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 11 a.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to a wreck on County Road 3250, just southeast of Quitman.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2005 Dodge Stratus was traveling northbound on CR 3250 at the same time the driver of a 2020 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound The driver of the Dodge, for an unknown reason, crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the Toyota.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Elizabeth Craven, 38, of Quitman. Craven was take to a local hospital where she later died. A passenger in her vehicle, Michael Martin, 45, of Quitman, was taken to a Tyler hospital and is stable.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Amanda Sandifer, 39, of Quitman. She was taken to a Quitman medical center and is stable.