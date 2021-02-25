1 dead, 3 children injured in fatal three-vehicle wreck in Lufkin

The wreck happened on North Timberland Drive in front of Insta-Cash Pawn.

LUFKIN, Texas — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Lufkin.

According to Lufkin police, at 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the accident on North Timberland Drive in front of Insta-Cash Pawn.

Officials say a husband and wife were in two separate vehicles southbound on Timberland Drive – the husband in a white Cadillac Escalade with their three children and the wife following behind him in a Jeep Liberty – when they moved into the turn lane to turn left onto Nesbitt Street.

As the vehicles sat in the turn lane, a gray Nissan Altima veered into the Cadillac head-on from the northbound lane. The impact pushed the Cadillac into the Jeep, causing damage.

The female driver of the Altima was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officials say the woman did not appear to be wearing her seat belt.

The three children in the Escalade were taken to a local hospital to be checked out and were accompanied by their mother, who did not report any major injuries. T

Their father also reported no major injuries and did not request medical transport. The children’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The accident remains under investigation.