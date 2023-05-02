x
1 dead, 3 injured in Van Zandt County crash involving vehicle, motorcycle

The investigation is ongoing.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and three others were injured in a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle in Van Zandt County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sunday, April 30, around 12:20 p.m., troopers responded to a major crash on SH 64, just east of Canton. 

DPS reports a car, driven by Orlando Jaimes, 70, of Lancaster, was facing west on the shoulder of SH 64. At the same time, a motorcycle, driven by Kyle Lee Randall, 32, of Royse City, was traveling east on SH 64. 

Officials say the car made an unsafe U-turn in front of the motorcycle causing the bike to crash into the car on the passenger side. 

Jaimes and a passenger, identified as Esperanza Almaguer Rodriguez, 44, also of Lancaster, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A second passenger in Jaimes' vehicle, identified as Raquel Rodriguez, 67, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Randall was also taken to a Canton-area medical center for treatment.

