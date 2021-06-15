x
1 dead, 3 teens injured after rollover crash in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and three people were injured following a Saturday afternoon crash in Wood County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:$0 p.m., troopers responded to a wreck on Count Road 4890, about six miles south of Winnsboro.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a sports car was traveling west on CR 4890 at an unsafe speed.

DPS says the vehicle left the road went into a ditch, overturned and ejected al four occupants.

One of the occupants identified as Tiffany Box, 38, of Winnsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to a Winnsboro-area funeral home.

DPS reports a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old bale were taken to a local hospital in serious condition. A 19-year-old female was taken to a Tyler medical center, also in serious condition. 

The crash remains under investigation.

