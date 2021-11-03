1 dead, 3 injured in Cherokee County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and three more were inured following a crash in Cherokee County.

According go the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM 855, approximately five miles north of Cuney.

The investigators preliminary report indicates the driver of a car, identified as Kjyreaone Mayfield, 22, of Bullard, was traveling west on FM 855 in the eastbound lane. At the same time, the driver of a van, identified as Michael Welch Jr., 46, of Tyler, was traveling east on FM-855.

DPS says the vehicles both took "evasive action" and collided causing the car to travel off the road and into a barbed wire fence. The van came to rest partially in the westbound lane and grassy shoulder.

Mayfield was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

Welch and his passengers Alexa Hill, 21, of Big Sandy, and Dakota Burkham, 25, of Lindale, were taken to a Tyler hospital in serious condition.