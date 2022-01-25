1 dead, 3 injured in Smith County crash

The investigation is ongoing.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and three others were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, troopers responded to a crash around 5:15 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 14, just north of Tyler.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates an SUV was facing west on County Road 328 while stopped at the stop sign at the FM 14 intersection. At the same time, a car was traveling south on FM 14.

DPS says the SUV failed to yield the right-of-way at the intersection by pulling onto FM 14 in front of the car.



The driver of the SUV, identified as Vicenta Peralta, 51, of Tyler, was taken to a Tyler hospital and is stable. A passenger in the SUV, identified as Oscar J. Peralta-Collazo, 23, of Tyler, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, identified as Amber L. Bradley, 20, of Hawkins, was taken to a Tyler hospital and is stable. A passenger in the car, identified as James D. Bradley, 21, of Hawkins, was also taken to a Tyler hospital and his condition is unknown.