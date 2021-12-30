1 dead, 3 injured in helicopter crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and three others were injured Thursday in a helicopter crash in Polk County, according to authorities.
The Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted about the crash, which they said happened just before noon.
Authorities said the Bell 206 helicopter went down in Polk County on Galloway Lane near Livingston.
The scene was secured and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, TxDPS said in the tweet.
This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.