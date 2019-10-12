HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Henderson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to the accident at the intersection of State Highway 19 and Farm-to-Market 2752, just south of Athens.

The preliminary investigation report indicates the driver of a pickup truck, identified as Bryan Denman, 57, of Canton, was traveling southbound on SH 19 and had moved into the turning lane to make a left turn on FM 2752.

DPS reports Denman failed to yield the right-of-way and was struck by a northbound car driven by James Donovan Trahan, 17, of Eustace.

A passenger in the car, Lillian Lucile Gayton, 62, also of Eustace, was taken to an Athens hospital where she was later pronounced dead by Judge Milton Adams. An 8-year-old passenger was taken to a Dallas hospital. Trahan and Denman are stable in an Athens hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.