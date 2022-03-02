1 dead, 4 injured in 5-vehicle Smith County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and four more were injured following a five-vehicle crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, on Tuesday, around 1:20 p.m., troopers were called to crash on Highway 31, about two miles west of Tyler.

The preliminary investigation revealed an Infiniti G35 was traveling westbound on Hwy. 31 in the inside lane approaching a red light. A Nissan Rogue was in front of the Infiniti, a GMC Acadia was in front of the Nissan, and a BMW X5 was in front of the GMC.

All four vehicles were stopped at the red light as a Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the outside lane toward the red light.

"For an as of yet unknown reason the driver of the Infiniti failed to control the vehicle’s speed and struck the Nissan in the rear causing the Nissan to strike the GMC before sliding into the center median where it came to a stop," DPS said in a statement. "The GMC then struck the BMW. Both came to a stop in the roadway. After striking the Nissan the Infiniti spun into the outside lane striking the Hyundai."

The driver of the Infiniti, identified as Mary Grooms, 70, of Murchison, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan, Mikaela Brooks, 28, of Ben Wheeler, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the GMC, Sara Turner, 38, of Chandler, was treated and released at the scene. The driver of the BMW, Zena Hubby, 51, of Double Oak, was also treated and released at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai, Irene Cramer, 71, of Brownsboro, was taken ton area hospital for treatment.