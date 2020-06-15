GREGG COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a rollover accident in Gregg County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 20 West, near the Highway 31 exit ramp, around 11:50 p.m.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of an SUV was traveling westbound on I-20 and attempted to exit the roadway at the Highway 31 left exit.

DPS says the driver failed to negotiate the exit and ran off the exit ramp, rolling several times.

The driver, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.